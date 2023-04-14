Irwin Matthew Stroop, 81, of Richmond, died Friday, April 7, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Nelsen Funeral Home in Richmond.
Carolyn Jean Ott, 71, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
