Margaret Yvonne Bennett, 80, of Circleville, W.Va., died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Belinda Ellen Delawder, 61, of Broadway, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Martha Bennett Miller, 92, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
