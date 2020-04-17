Stephen Allen Bosley, 64, of Stanley, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Donald Michael Dent, 79, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Emorie June Fox of Sugar Grove, W.Va., was stillborn Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Sandra Elaine Hudelson, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Aurora Mae Ritchie, 73, of Timberville, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Accordius at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ivan Harold Rohrer, 77, of Dayton, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Georgia Marie Smith, 83, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
James “Jim” Southerly, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Afton Lee Taylor, 59, of Elkton, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
