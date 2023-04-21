Ethel Virginia Bell, 92, of Waynesboro, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes in Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.
April Ann Danielson, 62, died April 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home, in Harrisonburg.
Theodore A. Glover, Jr., died at his Staunton home on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Arrangements are by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Adrian Leon Hambleton, Jr., 74, of Mathias, WV, died Wednesday evening, April 12, 2023, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, VA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Elizabeth Anne (League) Kyger, 92, of Bridgewater, passed away on April 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.
Edward Allen “Eddie” Sherman, 73 of Moorefield, WV, died Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023, at UPMC Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland, MD.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home, in Moorefield, W.Va.
Elizabeth Ann Startin, 74, of Broadway, died April 19, 2023 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
