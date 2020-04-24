Daisy Belle (Turner) Clem, 85, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Patricia 'Patty' Lane Hummel, 89, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Accordius at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Arlena Virginia Alt Kimble, 97, of Petesburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lois Monger Senger, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jack Baxter Wilson, 65, of Timberville, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.