Keturah Elsie-Ruth Barrow, born November 5, 1990, died suddenly on April 16, 2023.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin, W.Va.
William Henry Bean, died April 20, 2023, at the age of 69.
Arrangements are by the Fraley Funeral Home, in Moorefield, W.Va.
Mary Ann Branner, 98, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Mabel Irene (Combs) George, age 83 of Petersburg, WV died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, WV.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Paul Lawrence McBride, 66 of Petersburg, W.Va. passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Nancy Branner Driver Stewart, 90, died on Sunday, April 23 at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson.
Charles Lynn Supinger, 64, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
