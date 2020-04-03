John Lee Coffman, 52, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Alton “Ricky” Hilliards, 56, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Augusta Medical Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Sandra S. McCoy, 72, of Stanley, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Nettie Pauline Moyers, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Mary Elizabeth Smith, 93, of Timberville, died Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Sonya Webber, 72, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
