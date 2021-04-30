Danny Martin Conley, 70, of Mount Crawford, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Dudar, 70, of Singers Glen, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Vera Mae Goode, 80, of Luray, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Richard Lee Pence, 77, of Hinton, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
