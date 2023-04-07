Larry Alan Aldrich, 71, of Elkton, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Sara Kate Moore, 36, of Verona, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Rebecca Kathleen Zirkle of Edinburg, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.