Edith B. Bellefleur, 86, of Criders, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Charles William Bogan, 82, of Harman, W.Va., died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Erma Dean Davis, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at White Birch Communities.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Riley Goldizen, 86, of Cabins, W.Va., died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jearl Lee Hartman, 83, of Dayton, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Susan Joanna Heatwole, 61, of Dayton, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Clarence Lee Reedy Sr., 80, of Broadway, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Colleen Bryant Allen Thomas, 92, of Woodstock, and formerly of Roxsboro, N.C., died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Greenfield Reflections.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
James Elyson Twitty, 64,of Grottoes, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.