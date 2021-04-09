Vincent J. “Buddy” Comer, 79, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Charlotte Ann Crites, 72, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Janice Mae "Jan" Davis, 83, of Elkton, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the home of her son in Mount Sidney.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Janet Stroop, 74, of Timberville, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Bobby Ray Whetzel, 64, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
