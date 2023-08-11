James Michael Burke, 70, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Henry J. Funk Jr., 80, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Dr. Linford Kulp Gehman, 90, of Bergton, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Morgan "Todd" Jenkins, 72, of Baker, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Walter Montie Hughes II, 71, of Grottoes, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville.
William Christopher Kyle, 17, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the result of a car accident.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Helen Lenora Queen, 83, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Blue Ridge Rehab and Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Michael Leo Thompson, 65, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Richaed "Jim" Wagoner Sr., 92, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
