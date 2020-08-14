Robert Leroy “Bob” Evans, GYSGT USMC, 68, of Canton, Ga., died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Clarence Edward Good, 85, of New Market, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Leona Catherine Miller, 93, of Stanley, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Curtis K. Nobles, 76, of Alexandria, and formerly of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Fairfax Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Helen Kimble Weese, of Naples, Fla., died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.