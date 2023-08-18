Pamela J. Gordon, 71, of Elkton, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Sidney E. Grove, 79, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Rodney Ray Hall, 61, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Martha Catherine Heavner, 85, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Potomac Valley WVU Hospital in Keyser, W.Va.
Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefied W.Va. is handling arrangements.
Thomas Michael Rogers Sr., 72, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Beverly Mercedes Williams, 86, of New Market, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
