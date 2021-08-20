Wanda "Faye" Shifflett Angle, 66, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bessie Catherine Derrow, 100, of Virginia Beach, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Princess Ann House and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joseph "Joe" Cecil Hash, 96, of Grottoes, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roger Edward Hornick, 66, of Timberville, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Noah Jackson "Doc" Morris Jr., 91, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Jack Edgar Shickel, son of Isaac and Jessica Shickel of Mount Crawford, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Patty Elaine Smith, 54, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.