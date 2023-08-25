Donald Leonard Bowden, 78, of Port Republic, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harold Vando Dellinger II of Ashland, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Madeline Virginia (Dean) Lam, 85, of Elkton, died Thursday, Aug, 24, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Peggy June Reamer Linhoss, 93, of Alexandria, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
David Lee Litten, 56, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
