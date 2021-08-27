Elinor Abbot, 83, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
John Philip Breazzano, 90, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Jeremiah Varick Flory, 6, of Herndon, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway and Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon.
Allen Clarence Francis, 78, of Broadway, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Willow Estates Nursing Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Patricia Gale Kite, 73, of Luray, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in McGaheysville.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Evelyn Virginia Washington, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carl Effenger Wratchford, 96, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
