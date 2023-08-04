Kevin O. Bailey, 62, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert “Bob” Allen Bales died Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Tony Lynn Barrix, 59, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Cheryl Ann Good, 57, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Hilda Virginia Plum, 93, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the home of her son in Shenandoah.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Nancy Jeanne Reedy, 75, of Bergton, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Joyce Elaine Richardson, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Jean Reedy Spitzer, 59, of Broadway, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mirna (Flory) Wolfe, 96, of Bridgewater, died Friday, July 28, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
