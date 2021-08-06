Eliza “Lili” Waldrop Christian, 96, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Staunton, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Tammy Sue Davis, 55, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Velva Good, 85, of Stanley, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Barbara Jean McCarthy Shipe, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Diane Elizabeth Ward Snyder, of Fisher, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Mazie Geneva Stump, 85, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
