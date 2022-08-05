Goldie Marie (Burgess) Berg, 91, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
The Rev. Earl Benjamin Bible, 85, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Lois Long Driver, 94, of Fairfax, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Arrangements are by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home.
Edward Calvin Merica, 67, of Stanley, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Winchester.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Carl David Mongold, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Kathryn Showalter Shank, 101, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Mumaw House at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jacob W. Smith, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Dr. Gene Lee Yoder, 72, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
