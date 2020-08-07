Clyde Journey Hilliard Sr., 85, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Johnnie MacArthur Kibler, 74, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Milton Lee Layman, 85, of Broadway, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Genevieve R. Moyers, 87, of Linville, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The Rev. Arnold David Repass Sr., 69, of Staunton, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Maggie Hess Rossi, 71, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vivian Marie Turner, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Gloria Ann Wampler, 73, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jack Lee Whitley Jr., 71, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
