David Wayne Benitez, 28, of Mount Crawford, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Nancy "Jewel" Berry, 94, of Stanardsville, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the home of her son.
Arrangements are being handled by Ryan Funeral Home in Ruckersville.
Myra Lillian Patterson, of Fairfax, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Arrangements are by Advent Funeral Home in Falls Church.
Agnes Crockett Massie Weaver, 80, of Linville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia.
Deborah Lynn Weller, 61, of Dayton, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Arnold Douglas Zirkle, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Shenandoah Place Assisted Living in New Market.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.