Roger Lee “Cotton” Comer, 74, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Janet Faye Hoover-Thomas, 79, of Keezletown, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Agnes Marie Sager (Grammy), 91, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hattie Mae Short, 89, of Broadway, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
John Lincoln Wonderley, 90, of Pilot, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Arrangements are by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.
