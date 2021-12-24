Wanda G. (Watts) Barkley, 82, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Gary Grey "Teddy Bear" Caplinger Sr., 73, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Harold Richard Morris Jr., 62, of New York City, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Arrangements are by Bergen Funeral Home in New Jersey.
Barbara Jean Hughes Pence, 70, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Geraldine Ramirez, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Herbert "Mouse" Wilson, 81, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Augusta County.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Benjamin "Joe" Joseph Zimmerman, 81, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
