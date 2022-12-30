Bettie Lou Curry, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nicholas "Nick" Ryan Harman, 27, of Leesburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg.
Roy Ellsworth Hendrickson, 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Margery L. Hoffman, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Journey's Crossing in Elkton.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Patricia Ann Hornick, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Crimora.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harold Franklin McNett, 94, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Benjamin Wayne Nelson, 99, of Rockingham County, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Janet Gerner Yeich, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
