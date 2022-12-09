Margaret S. Alexander, 93, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Arrangements are by Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home in Austin, Texas.
Alice Irene Amos, 95, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Karen Buchanan of Elkton, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Hilda Hartman Harris, 98, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kenneth Richard Keister, 82, of Clarkesville, Ga., and formerly of Elkton, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Allen Ross Martin, 80, of Keezletown, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Edith Louise Tusing, 95, of Mathias, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.