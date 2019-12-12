Mary Jane Bensenhaver, 82, of Petersburg, W.Va., and formerly of Daleville, Ala., died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Kevin Lee Coffman, 59, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Russell L. Davis, 69, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the home of his niece.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Paul Groff Leaman, 87, formerly of Lancaster, Pa., Sarasota, Fla., and Harrisonburg, Va., died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Landis Homes in Lititz, Pa.
Arrangements are by Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in Millersville, Pa.
Donald Robinson, 82, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lester Kenneth Wratchford, 71, of Cabins, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
