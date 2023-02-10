Bobby Allen Clutteur, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Christine Kingsbury Eldred, 44, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Johnny William Mick, 69, of Circleville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
