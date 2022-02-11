Helen Marie Coffey, 78, of Luray, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Joyce Anne Mason Conis, 89, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Hospice of the Panhandle.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Andrew "Andy" Luke Eye, 64, of Fort Seybert, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Harry William “Bill” Thompson, 87, of Maysville, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Robert Barrent Van Wyck, 24, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
