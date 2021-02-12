Zula Gertrude Reeves Casady, 97, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Edith Louise Bauserman Didawick, 88, of Edinburg, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes.
George Howard Gingrich Jr., 56, of Broadway, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Mildred "Millie" Ann Lindamood, 78, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Prentice Melvin "Bunk" Rankin, 87, of Elkton, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
