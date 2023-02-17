Virginia Ruby Shumaker Fulk, 89, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Elnora Souder Hawse, 97, of Mathias, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jeremy Edward McInturff, 48, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Maxine Carlota Ritter, 84, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Wanda Lorraine Kimble Showalter, 81, of Staunton, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.