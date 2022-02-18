Kenneth Bruce Eye, 82, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Helen Wagoner Hill, 96, a resident at Bridgewater Retirement Community, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Edward Keister Sr., 87, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Mary Ellen Mongold, 67, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Paul Ray Ours, 83, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lyle Kent Rexrode, 68, of Marion, S.C., and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Arrangements are by C&S Fredlock Funeral Home in Oakland, Md.
Herbert Elwood Rosson Sr., 65, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kathleen Theresa Stanley, 93, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
