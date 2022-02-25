Elva Mae Bobo, 83, of Fisher, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Mary Ann Harvey, 58, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Luther Clay Hedrick, 92, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Rebecca Susan (Alt) Lanhardt, 70, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Gainesville, Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Clara Johanna Nelson, 87, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Louisa Health and Rehab Center in Louisa, Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Lita Charlene Rush, 64, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
