Michael Shane "Mikie" Armentrout, of Keezletown, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Clifford Wilson Berry, 97, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Sylvia Maxine Chandler, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Wayne Allen Ford, 71, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Betty Marie (Shenk) Wilson Hoak, 95, of Luray, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Hilda Elaine Sellars, 88, of Annandale, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Inova Hospital in Fairfax.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
