Steven Edward Gordon, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ramon Lee Mundsinger, 91, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Sunnyside.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Thomas Robert VanDerveer, 83, of Luray, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
