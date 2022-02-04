Brian Lee Barber, 55, of Sumter, S.C., and formerly of New Market, Va., died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bullock Funeral Home in Sumter, S.C.
Donald Lamar Harpine, 61, of Broadway, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” A. Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Irene E. Meadows, 91, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Campus Police Officer John Elwood Painter, Retired Police Chief, 55, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evelyn Virginia Vandevander, 82, of Franklin, W.Va., and formerly of Dayton, Va., died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
