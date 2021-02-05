Carl William Dolly, 70, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Doris Ann Lafferre, 87, of Maysville, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
George Puffenbarger, 88, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Evelyn Marie Dove Swain, 65, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Earl Ray Turner, 85, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
