Dale Allen Burkholder, 62, of Keezletown, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Robert “Bobby” Franklin Comer Jr., 71, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Joseph “Joe” Oliver Harper, 78, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Patrick Sean Hogan of Waynesboro died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory in Staunton.
Philip James, 87, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Louise Maus Townsend, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John “Johnny” Lester Umberger, 70, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
