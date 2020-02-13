Roger Delane Breeden, 72, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Donnie Ray Bynaker, 61, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Marie Martin, 77, formerly of the Shenandoah Valley, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C.
Arrangements are by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, N.C.
Dean Royce Neher, 91, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Margaret J. Supples, 73, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her home.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
