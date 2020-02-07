Eugene Allen “Gene” Cook, 76, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Wendy D’Auria, 68, of Luray, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Sarah Christine Floyd, 76, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Mortimer “Mort” Williams Gamble V, 68, of Virginia Beach, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Norfolk General Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Sharon Lynn Kellner, 58, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Thelma Ruth Mallow, 84, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Vernon Franklin Nesselrodt, 71, of Mathias, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Kathy Elaine Shell, 60, of Baker, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
