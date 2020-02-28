Timothy Bergey Brenneman of Harrisonburg died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Thomas L. Brower Sr., 97, of Broadway, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Joseph Patrick Carniglia, 95, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Susan Elizabeth Clinedinst, 68, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Cheryl Lynn (Linkens) Miller, 63, of Alexandria, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Capital Caring Halquist Inpatient Center in Arlington.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Catherine Kiser Minnick, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
