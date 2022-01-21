Gregory Alan Armentrout, 65, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hazel Elizabeth Brown, 80, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jeffrey Allen Foster, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ernest Hughes Howard Sr., 91, of Spartanburg, S.C., died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home.
John Harry Krall, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Mumaw House of Woodland Park Circle, VMRC.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carolyn D. Patterson, 75, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Yuma Regional Hospital in Yuma, Ariz.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Doris Dovel Roadcap, 85, of Weyers Cave, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Geraldine Mae Smith, 78, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Betty Ann Sullivan, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
