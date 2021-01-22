Phyllis Yvonne Armentrout, 84, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at WVU Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangement are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
June Shiflet Counts, 90, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Augusta Health and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roger L. Keyser, 76, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and formerly of Stanley, Va., died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from complications of COVID-19.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Jessie Willard Knighton Jr., 72, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Dr. Corinne R. Replogle, 58, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Linda Kay Santmyer, of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Banner Medical Center in Casa Grande, Ariz.
Arrangements are being handled by Angels in Waiting in Casa Grande, Ariz.
Lisa Gay Taylor, 58, of Elkton, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Merilyn “Noonie” Ann Barr Turner, 85, of Augusta, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Roberta Virginia Miller Whetzel, 88, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
