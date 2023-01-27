The Rev. David Ray Burrough, 73, of Broadway, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Thomas Wayne Fulk, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Marvella Campbell Meade, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Barbara A. Simmons, 83, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Rebecca “Becky” See Strawderman, 62, of Mathias, W.Va., died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.