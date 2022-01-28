Regina E. Blackburn, 97, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Florida.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Frances Lam Bolton, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Larry Allen Estep, 78, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Clifton Lloyd Lam, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Henry M. Pitsenbarger Jr., 88, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
James Edward Sandridge III, 59, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the ER at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Jonathan Dale Smith, of Weyers Cave, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Dwight Townes, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Avinell Ketterman Weaver, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
