Charles "Charlie" James Hinton III, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
John Robert Ramer, 86, of Broadway, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Dr. John Ernest Reed, 81, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Garland Sherwood "Whitey" Turner, 80, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Richmond.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Neva Grace Waggy Wilfong, 89, of Mount Crawford, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
