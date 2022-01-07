Violet Hensley Grimsley, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Pat Allen Harrold, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Doris Kiser, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at VMRC.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements
Juanita (Dolly) Lloyd, 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Charles Lee McGlamary, 86, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Lawrence "Larry" William Nichols, 61, of Luray, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Wanda L. Reed, 80, of Louisa, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at English Meadows in Crozet.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James M. "Buster" Sheffer Jr., of Taneytown, Md., died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Dwight Rohrer Showalter, 58, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Richard Wayne Williams, 55, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
