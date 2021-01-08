Jane Shull Allen, 81, of Arab, Ala., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are by Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel in Arab, Ala.
Janet Mae Meadows Eppard, 79, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Dolly Fleming, 84, of Waynesboro, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Accordius Health of Waynesboro.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Margaret Irene Good, 88, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Edward Eugene Hill, 70, of Baker, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Martha Ford Hounchell, 102, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Leonard "Lenny" Marshall Jr., of Elkton, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Clarence Windom (Win) Wenger Jr., Ph.D., 82, of Gaithersburg, Md., died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.