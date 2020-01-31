Betty Lou Conner, of Chesterfield, and formerly of Bridgewater, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Arrangements are by Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service in North Chesterfield.
Dennis Peter Cullen, 57, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Jeffery Scott East, 50, of Crimora, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Thelma H. Harman, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Elva Mae Sours Housden, 82, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Betty Lou Hutter, 82, of Fisher, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Malcolm “Mac” J. Offenbacker Jr., 92, of Penn Laird, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Catherine Pence Shifflett, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Harrisonburg Heath and Rehabilitation Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.