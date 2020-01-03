Thomas Irving Baggott, 66, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Rosetta Burrell Carter, 76, of Luray, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mildred Lucille Lam Stroop Strawser, 92, of Manassas, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Juanita Baxter Timmons, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Turnage, 94, of Elizabethtown, Ky., and formerly of Shenandoah, Va., and St. Petersburg, Fla., died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
